Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] moved up 4.55: Why It’s Important

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] gained 4.55% on the last trading session, reaching $1.15 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Verb Technology Co., Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Verb Technology Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75833.

Verb Technology Company Inc. represents 46.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.85 million with the latest information. VERB stock price has been found in the range of $1.10 to $1.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 3324599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for VERB stock

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -25.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.64 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7459, while it was recorded at 1.1160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4371 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.24 and a Gross Margin at +36.67. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.44.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -144.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.55. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$149,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.00% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,095,186, which is approximately 65.982% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 393,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in VERB stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $0.34 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly -70.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 1,301,228 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 915,373 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 897,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,113,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 609,081 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 33,927 shares during the same period.