United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] is 67.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] traded at a low on 04/22/21, posting a -1.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.88. The company report on April 5, 2021 that U.S. Antimony Announces Investor Call.

United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC”), (NYSE American:UAMY) will host an investor call at 4:15 P. M. EDT on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to review the 2020 10K.

Conference Title: United States Antimony Corp.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3133627 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United States Antimony Corporation stands at 12.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.85%.

The market cap for UAMY stock reached $87.30 million, with 102.80 million shares outstanding and 94.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.98M shares, UAMY reached a trading volume of 3133627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has UAMY stock performed recently?

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, UAMY shares dropped by -26.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.19 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2898, while it was recorded at 0.8928 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6858 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.04 and a Gross Margin at -6.25. United States Antimony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.78.

Return on Total Capital for UAMY is now -31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.55. Additionally, UAMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] managed to generate an average of -$58,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.60% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 805,988, which is approximately 30.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO, holding 678,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in UAMY stocks shares; and HOWE & RUSLING INC, currently with $0.49 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly 0.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 1,229,433 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 974,883 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,383,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,587,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 721,534 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 901,814 shares during the same period.