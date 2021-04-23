TransUnion [TRU] Stock trading around $101.92 per share: What’s Next?

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] jumped around 4.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $101.92 at the close of the session, up 4.13%. The company report on April 21, 2021 that TransUnion and Spring Labs Partner to Transform the Exchange of Sensitive Data.

TransUnion investment leads Spring Labs’ Series B round.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

With an unrelenting focus on information security and consumer privacy, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) continues to build and invest in technology to help businesses and consumers transact in an increasingly digital marketplace. The company is advancing this goal with a preferred equity investment and strategic cooperation agreement with Spring Labs, an advanced cryptography and blockchain based financial technology firm transforming the exchange of sensitive data. Together, Spring Labs and TransUnion aim to increase access to Spring Labs’ data exchange network and products, while enabling TransUnion to expand protection of sensitive consumer data and promote transformative technology in its business.

TransUnion stock is now 2.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRU Stock saw the intraday high of $104.23 and lowest of $99.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 102.80, which means current price is +22.63% above from all time high which was touched on 04/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, TRU reached a trading volume of 4056118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TransUnion [TRU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $105.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for TransUnion stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRU in the course of the last twelve months was 37.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has TRU stock performed recently?

TransUnion [TRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, TRU shares gained by 14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.44 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.77, while it was recorded at 97.92 for the last single week of trading, and 89.90 for the last 200 days.

TransUnion [TRU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransUnion [TRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +52.58. TransUnion’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for TRU is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransUnion [TRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.81. Additionally, TRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransUnion [TRU] managed to generate an average of $41,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for TransUnion [TRU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransUnion posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 11.80%.

Insider trade positions for TransUnion [TRU]

There are presently around $19,048 million, or 99.60% of TRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 24,773,595, which is approximately -10.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,222,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in TRU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.53 billion in TRU stock with ownership of nearly 6.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransUnion stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in TransUnion [NYSE:TRU] by around 18,980,996 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 17,439,723 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 150,475,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,896,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRU stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,796,723 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,281,286 shares during the same period.