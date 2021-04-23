The Western Union Company [WU] moved down -0.65: Why It’s Important

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] traded at a low on 04/22/21, posting a -0.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.05. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Western Union to Release First Quarter Results on May 4, 2021.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced that Chief Executive Officer Hikmet Ersek and Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2021 first quarter results on May 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET the same day.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The webcast and slide presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5018065 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Western Union Company stands at 1.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.68%.

The market cap for WU stock reached $10.63 billion, with 411.70 million shares outstanding and 409.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 5018065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $25.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 22.59.

How has WU stock performed recently?

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.64, while it was recorded at 26.06 for the last single week of trading, and 22.87 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.43.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 29.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,011.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,769.61. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,430.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $67,664 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Western Union Company [WU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 9.25%.

Insider trade positions for The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $10,776 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,871,150, which is approximately -3.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,792,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $859.11 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 0.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 26,211,004 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 38,606,235 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 348,842,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,659,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,762,866 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,709,568 shares during the same period.