The Benchmark Company lifts Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIL] plunged by -$0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.845 during the day while it closed the day at $9.21. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Trillium Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day for Investors on April 28, 2021.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced that it will host its virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The R&D Day agenda will include:.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -11.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRIL stock has declined by -29.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.18% and lost -37.39% year-on date.

The market cap for TRIL stock reached $927.53 million, with 100.71 million shares outstanding and 86.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, TRIL reached a trading volume of 1530698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIL shares is $11.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on TRIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6267.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60.

TRIL stock trade performance evaluation

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.27. With this latest performance, TRIL shares dropped by -12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.03, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 12.19 for the last 200 days.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -33077.70. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40098.65.

Return on Total Capital for TRIL is now -36.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.30. Additionally, TRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIL.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIL] by around 18,829,557 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 10,844,638 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 46,353,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,027,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,616,354 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,906,812 shares during the same period.