Teradata Corporation [TDC] Revenue clocked in at $1.84 billion, up 124.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Teradata Corporation [NYSE: TDC] gained 26.63% or 10.62 points to close at $50.50 with a heavy trading volume of 26172992 shares. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Teradata Announces Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date.

First quarter fiscal 2021 GAAP earnings per diluted share, Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and public cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR)* growth expected to exceed guidance.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) announced preliminary financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021. Teradata also announced that it will release full financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $51.39, the shares rose to $53.99 and dropped to $48.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDC points out that the company has recorded 138.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -180.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, TDC reached to a volume of 26172992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teradata Corporation [TDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDC shares is $38.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Teradata Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Teradata Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDC stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TDC shares from 27 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradata Corporation is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TDC stock

Teradata Corporation [TDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.63. With this latest performance, TDC shares gained by 25.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.31 for Teradata Corporation [TDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.07, while it was recorded at 41.46 for the last single week of trading, and 27.73 for the last 200 days.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradata Corporation [TDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +56.81. Teradata Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for TDC is now 11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.75. Additionally, TDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] managed to generate an average of $17,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradata Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teradata Corporation posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradata Corporation go to 19.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teradata Corporation [TDC]

There are presently around $5,975 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDC stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,631,268, which is approximately -0.994% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,199,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.4 million in TDC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $493.43 million in TDC stock with ownership of nearly 3.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradata Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Teradata Corporation [NYSE:TDC] by around 13,219,176 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 8,897,501 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 96,190,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,307,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,310,881 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,435,038 shares during the same period.