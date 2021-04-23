TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] is 16.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: TCF] closed the trading session at $43.19 on 04/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.13, while the highest price level was $45.81. The company report on April 22, 2021 that TCF Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.67 percent and weekly performance of -9.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 923.88K shares, TCF reached to a volume of 2052405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCF shares is $47.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for TCF Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for TCF Financial Corporation stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TCF shares from 28 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TCF Financial Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44.

TCF stock trade performance evaluation

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.53. With this latest performance, TCF shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.54, while it was recorded at 45.93 for the last single week of trading, and 35.21 for the last 200 days.

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47. TCF Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.01.

Return on Total Capital for TCF is now 4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.30. Additionally, TCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] managed to generate an average of $31,273 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TCF Financial Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCF Financial Corporation go to -2.70%.

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,356 million, or 83.50% of TCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,359,069, which is approximately 0.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,926,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $601.46 million in TCF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $283.05 million in TCF stock with ownership of nearly 0.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TCF Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:TCF] by around 13,434,672 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 17,325,850 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 93,247,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,008,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCF stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,016,464 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,221,750 shares during the same period.