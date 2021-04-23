Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE] moved up 4.14: Why It’s Important

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [NYSE: IPOE] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.47 during the day while it closed the day at $15.84. The company report on February 22, 2021 that CLOV DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Clover Health Investments, Corp. – CLOV, CLOVW, IPOE.

Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ: CLOV, CLOVW) (NYSE: IPOE) who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Clover securities between October 6, 2020 and February 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired Clover securities pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the December 2020 Merger of Clover and Social Capital III.

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=clover-health-investments-corp&id=2582 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

The market cap for IPOE stock reached $1.59 billion, with 87.73 million shares outstanding and 80.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, IPOE reached a trading volume of 3093064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.42, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE] managed to generate an average of -$161,598 per employee.Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

There are presently around $615 million, or 48.20% of IPOE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPOE stocks are: EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 4,733,273, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.44 million in IPOE stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $45.62 million in IPOE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [NYSE:IPOE] by around 38,793,671 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 35,100 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 25,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,803,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOE stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,785,842 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.