SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] Stock trading around $8.85 per share: What’s Next?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [AMEX: SILV] price plunged by -5.85 percent to reach at -$0.55. The company report on April 15, 2021 that SilverCrest Announces High-Grade Drill Results on Multiple Veins in the Babicanora Area.

2.3m (ETW) Grading 87.05 gpt Au and 6,469.2 gpt Ag, or 14,034 gpt AgEq.

3.7m (ETW) Grading 40.42 gpt Au and 6,089.4 gpt Ag, or 9,602 gpt AgEq.

A sum of 1061980 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares reached a high of $9.30 and dropped to a low of $8.81 until finishing in the latest session at $8.85.

Guru’s Opinion on SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]:

Stifel have made an estimate for SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.60, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on SILV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverCrest Metals Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.68.

SILV Stock Performance Analysis:

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, SILV shares gained by 11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.50, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SilverCrest Metals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SILV is now -41.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.65. Additionally, SILV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.34.

SILV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SilverCrest Metals Inc. posted 17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 17.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SILV.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $462 million, or 49.96% of SILV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SILV stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 8,386,866, which is approximately -1.196% of the company’s market cap and around 3.92% of the total institutional ownership; SPROTT INC., holding 8,112,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.8 million in SILV stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $60.09 million in SILV stock with ownership of nearly 13.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SilverCrest Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. [AMEX:SILV] by around 3,716,762 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,739,312 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 45,803,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,259,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SILV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 305,571 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 698,741 shares during the same period.