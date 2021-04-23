Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Stock trading around $84.01 per share: What’s Next?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.27%. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: “We achieved an overall solid operating performance in the first quarter. We have maintained guidance ranges in all our products, with site teams successfully managing the effects of significant rainfall, in particular at our Australian iron ore assets.

“It has been a period of deep reflection for the company, and I have personally spent a significant amount of time listening, learning and taking actions, in particular to better manage Traditional Owner partnerships and cultural heritage. I have appointed a new leadership team and the transition is progressing well. We have set out clear priorities to develop a stronger Rio Tinto. Our focus is to become the best operator, strive for impeccable ESG credentials, excel in development and secure a strong social licence. This ambition will enable us to continue to deliver superior returns to shareholders, invest in sustaining and growing our portfolio, and make a broader contribution to society.”.

Over the last 12 months, RIO stock rose by 83.36%. The one-year Rio Tinto Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.31. The average equity rating for RIO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $135.35 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, RIO stock reached a trading volume of 3816767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $99.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 38.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.54, while it was recorded at 85.16 for the last single week of trading, and 70.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rio Tinto Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.90.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.39. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $160,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

RIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -7.10%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,924 million, or 8.10% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 12,165,772, which is approximately 3.153% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 12,132,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in RIO stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $883.06 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 13.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 13,007,631 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 13,911,701 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 67,400,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,319,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,087,838 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,213,005 shares during the same period.