Renalytix AI plc [RNLX] moved up 15.15: Why It’s Important

Renalytix AI plc [NASDAQ: RNLX] jumped around 3.82 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $29.04 at the close of the session, up 15.15%. The company report on April 22, 2021 that U.S. General Services Administration Grants 10-Year Governmentwide Contract for RenalytixAI KidneyIntelX Testing.

KidneyIntelX Testing Services Available to 140 U.S. Government Departments, Agencies and Affiliates Around the World.

Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) announced that the United States Government has granted the company a 10-year Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) to provide KidneyIntelX early-stage kidney disease bioprognostic™ testing services. The contract, offered through the General Services Administration (GSA), covers laboratory testing services that can be provided through more than 140 U.S. government departments, agencies and affiliates, including the U.S. Veterans Administration (VA), Department of Defense (DoD) military branches (Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines), and Indian Health Services (IHS). The contract is effective as of April 15, 2021 and has a five-year term with a five-year extension option, and is structured as an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract providing for an unlimited quantity of services over the contract term. Under the contract, KidneyIntelX pricing is set at $950 per reportable result.

Renalytix AI plc stock is now 81.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RNLX Stock saw the intraday high of $31.64 and lowest of $26.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.12, which means current price is +104.22% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 121.45K shares, RNLX reached a trading volume of 1349356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for Renalytix AI plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renalytix AI plc is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2596.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

Renalytix AI plc [RNLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.85. With this latest performance, RNLX shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Renalytix AI plc [RNLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.49, while it was recorded at 26.25 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Total Capital for RNLX is now -46.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renalytix AI plc [RNLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.60. Additionally, RNLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renalytix AI plc [RNLX] managed to generate an average of -$411,508 per employee.Renalytix AI plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.20 and a Current Ratio set at 21.20.

Positions in Renalytix AI plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Renalytix AI plc [NASDAQ:RNLX] by around 587,302 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 414,909 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,981,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,983,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNLX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 271,617 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.