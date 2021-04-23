Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] Is Currently 8.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] gained 8.70% or 1.79 points to close at $22.37 with a heavy trading volume of 1224010 shares. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Keynotes, Educational Panels and 66 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on April 20-22, 2021.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place on April 20-22, 2021, where 66 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders on current hot themes, including: SPACs, Cryptocurrency, Digital Assets, Cannabis, Psychedelics, and of course, Small-, Micro- and Nano-Cap investing.

It opened the trading session at $20.59, the shares rose to $23.40 and dropped to $20.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REKR points out that the company has recorded 295.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -623.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, REKR reached to a volume of 1224010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 97.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for REKR stock

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 17.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 295.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 577.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.40 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.48, while it was recorded at 20.65 for the last single week of trading, and 9.38 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.31 and a Gross Margin at +46.92. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.20.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -43.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$128,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rekor Systems Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]

There are presently around $100 million, or 12.40% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,311,612, which is approximately 88.974% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; NO STREET GP LP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.37 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.9 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 2,573,670 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,874,083 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 36,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,484,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,760,973 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,728,484 shares during the same period.