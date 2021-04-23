Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $49

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] surged by $7.68 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $42.78 during the day while it closed the day at $41.50. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Qualtrics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Q1 2021 Total Revenue of $238.6M, up 36% Year-over-year.

– Q1 2021 Subscription Revenue of $186.9M, up 46% Year-over-year.

The market cap for XM stock reached $20.90 billion, with 503.56 million shares outstanding and 39.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 10334549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $46.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.37.

XM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.78 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.66, while it was recorded at 35.34 for the last single week of trading.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.11. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] managed to generate an average of -$78,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 39.43% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: CLEAR HARBOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 28,818, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.30% of the total institutional ownership; LVW ADVISORS, LLC, holding 18,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in XM stocks shares; and JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC, currently with $0.2 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 56,984 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,984 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.