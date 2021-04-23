MetLife Inc. [MET] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $72

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] surged by $1.49 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $62.72 during the day while it closed the day at $62.65. The company report on April 13, 2021 that MetLife Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® ‘Sustained Excellence’ Award.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) announced that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. It is awarded to ENERGY STAR partners that have made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency and have demonstrated leadership year over year. This is the third consecutive year that MetLife has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, leading to the company’s Sustained Excellence designation.

MetLife Inc. stock has also loss -0.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MET stock has inclined by 21.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 60.35% and gained 33.44% year-on date.

The market cap for MET stock reached $54.73 billion, with 899.70 million shares outstanding and 762.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 5174019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $66.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $45 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $55, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.48.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.67, while it was recorded at 62.46 for the last single week of trading, and 46.65 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 9.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.48. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $116,280 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MetLife Inc. posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 4.50%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,828 million, or 77.60% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 66,215,913, which is approximately -0.791% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,209,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.74 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -2.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 35,277,948 shares. Additionally, 484 investors decreased positions by around 47,737,149 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 584,634,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 667,649,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,868,089 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,051,238 shares during the same period.