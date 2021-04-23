Market cap of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] reaches 14.02B – now what?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SEDG] jumped around 19.61 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $274.70 at the close of the session, up 7.69%. The company report on April 20, 2021 that SolarEdge Appoints New Director to Its Board.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced the appointment of Ms. Betsy Atkins as a member of the board of directors. The appointment was approved unanimously by the board of directors and will become effective June 1, 2021.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock is now -13.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SEDG Stock saw the intraday high of $279.44 and lowest of $266.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 377.00, which means current price is +19.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 980.38K shares, SEDG reached a trading volume of 1368975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $306.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $306, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SEDG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is set at 16.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEDG in the course of the last twelve months was 146.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has SEDG stock performed recently?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, SEDG shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 282.12, while it was recorded at 255.45 for the last single week of trading, and 258.78 for the last 200 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.53 and a Gross Margin at +31.62. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.62.

Return on Total Capital for SEDG is now 10.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.18. Additionally, SEDG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] managed to generate an average of $44,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. go to 19.60%.

Insider trade positions for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]

There are presently around $11,588 million, or 84.20% of SEDG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEDG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,998,029, which is approximately 11.701% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,974,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $817.07 million in SEDG stocks shares; and SWEDBANK, currently with $752.84 million in SEDG stock with ownership of nearly -11.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SEDG] by around 6,629,044 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 7,737,441 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 27,818,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,185,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEDG stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,480,915 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,506,115 shares during the same period.