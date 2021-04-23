Market cap of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] reaches 747.82M – now what?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] slipped around -0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.27 at the close of the session, down -4.70%. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Energy Fuels and Hyperion Sign MOU for the Supply of Monazite to Produce Rare Earth Products.

A Further Step in the Development of a Fully Integrated U.S. Rare Earth Element Supply Chain.

Energy Fuels and Hyperion have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate the potential supply of monazite sands from the Titan Project in Tennessee to Energy Fuels’ White Mesa Mill in Utah for the production of rare earth products.

Energy Fuels Inc. stock is now 23.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UUUU Stock saw the intraday high of $5.70 and lowest of $5.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.83, which means current price is +49.29% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 3052730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock. On September 22, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UUUU shares from 6.30 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 451.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60.

How has UUUU stock performed recently?

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 5.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.24 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1485.34 and a Gross Margin at -195.87. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1675.27.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$396,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings analysis for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Insider trade positions for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $163 million, or 22.96% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,904,807, which is approximately 17.252% of the company’s market cap and around 1.53% of the total institutional ownership; OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,255,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.7 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.06 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 9.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 4,501,110 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,339,799 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 24,099,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,939,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 615,754 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 719,934 shares during the same period.