Market Analysts see salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gaining to $260. Time to buy?

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] price surged by 1.14 percent to reach at $2.6. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Sonos Transforms Its Commerce and Service Experience with Salesforce.

During the pandemic, Sonos scaled its connected shopping and white-glove customer service to bring joyful sound experiences to millions of people’s homes.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Salesforce, [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, announced that Sonos, the world’s leading sound experience company, is using Salesforce to transform its digital shopping capabilities and deliver more personalized customer experiences from anywhere.

A sum of 4016804 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.87M shares. salesforce.com inc. shares reached a high of $230.79 and dropped to a low of $226.67 until finishing in the latest session at $230.56.

The one-year CRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.02. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $274.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on CRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 52.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 7.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.00, while it was recorded at 230.79 for the last single week of trading, and 228.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into salesforce.com inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.27. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $71,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, salesforce.com inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 12.92%.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $168,887 million, or 81.60% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 76,728,273, which is approximately -6.84% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,607,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.28 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.08 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 1.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,252 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 41,586,280 shares. Additionally, 653 investors decreased positions by around 53,136,571 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 637,782,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,505,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,596,250 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 4,387,405 shares during the same period.