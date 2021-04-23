Market Analysts see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NBSE] loss -5.00% on the last trading session, reaching $5.70 price per share at the time. The company report on April 22, 2021 that NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution with a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $5.00 per share. The gross proceeds to NeuBase from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by NeuBase, are expected to be approximately $40 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock. In addition, NeuBase has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares of common stock in the offering are being sold by NeuBase.

RBC Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Chardan are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering, and National Securities Corporation is acting as co-manager.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. represents 23.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $141.76 million with the latest information. NBSE stock price has been found in the range of $5.42 to $6.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 293.42K shares, NBSE reached a trading volume of 4195955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.31. With this latest performance, NBSE shares dropped by -27.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.99 for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NBSE is now -82.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.44. Additionally, NBSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE] managed to generate an average of -$1,158,968 per employee.NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBSE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. go to 4.00%.

There are presently around $39 million, or 32.90% of NBSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBSE stocks are: GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC with ownership of 2,027,027, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 929,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.3 million in NBSE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.27 million in NBSE stock with ownership of nearly 0.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NBSE] by around 722,183 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 504,888 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,689,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,916,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBSE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,784 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 236,605 shares during the same period.