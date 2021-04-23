Market Analysts see Equifax Inc. [EFX] gaining to $228. Time to buy?

Equifax Inc. [NYSE: EFX] price surged by 14.94 percent to reach at $28.78. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Equifax names new CTO for Canada to accelerate technology transformation.

Equifax Canada strengthens its commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences with the appointment of Richard Oh.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Equifax, a global data analytics and technology leader, has named Richard Oh as Chief Technology Officer for Equifax Canada. Equifax has been on a journey of transformation to drive innovation by reconceiving and rebuilding the company’s technology systems and processes and moving to cloud-native architecture. This appointment of a new CTO is an important step forward in this process.

A sum of 3191774 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 761.85K shares. Equifax Inc. shares reached a high of $226.93 and dropped to a low of $212.69 until finishing in the latest session at $221.41.

The one-year EFX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.45. The average equity rating for EFX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equifax Inc. [EFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFX shares is $206.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Equifax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Equifax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $210, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on EFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equifax Inc. is set at 5.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for EFX in the course of the last twelve months was 79.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EFX Stock Performance Analysis:

Equifax Inc. [EFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.55. With this latest performance, EFX shares gained by 26.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.31 for Equifax Inc. [EFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.30, while it was recorded at 197.36 for the last single week of trading, and 170.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equifax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equifax Inc. [EFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.17 and a Gross Margin at +48.43. Equifax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.60.

Return on Total Capital for EFX is now 10.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.19. Additionally, EFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] managed to generate an average of $45,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Equifax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

EFX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equifax Inc. posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equifax Inc. go to 10.63%.

Equifax Inc. [EFX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,571 million, or 92.00% of EFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,713,461, which is approximately -1.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 10,736,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in EFX stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.85 billion in EFX stock with ownership of nearly 0.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equifax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Equifax Inc. [NYSE:EFX] by around 10,021,665 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 11,463,257 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 89,489,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,974,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFX stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,079,457 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,764,335 shares during the same period.