Macquarie slashes price target on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] – find out why.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE: TRQ] traded at a low on 04/22/21, posting a -7.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.02. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2021 production and Oyu Tolgoi mine update.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) announced first quarter 2021 production for Oyu Tolgoi LLC (“Oyu Tolgoi”) and provided an update on the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

Q1 2021 highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1674196 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stands at 5.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.26%.

The market cap for TRQ stock reached $3.47 billion, with 201.23 million shares outstanding and 99.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, TRQ reached a trading volume of 1674196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]?

Macquarie have made an estimate for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51.

How has TRQ stock performed recently?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.49. With this latest performance, TRQ shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 254.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.37, while it was recorded at 18.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.47 for the last 200 days.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.02 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.68.

Return on Total Capital for TRQ is now 1.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.87. Additionally, TRQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] managed to generate an average of $176,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]

There are presently around $1,051 million, or 38.50% of TRQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRQ stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 18,665,658, which is approximately 0.485% of the company’s market cap and around 49.50% of the total institutional ownership; KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, holding 8,182,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.27 million in TRQ stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $84.83 million in TRQ stock with ownership of nearly -18.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE:TRQ] by around 4,337,415 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 13,549,438 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 43,875,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,762,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRQ stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,968,868 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,306,729 shares during the same period.