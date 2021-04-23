Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain 55.88% so far this year. What now?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] gained 10.42% or 0.1 points to close at $1.06 with a heavy trading volume of 7103169 shares. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Luokung Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company in China, announced that it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum bid price requirement. The letter noted that as of April 8, 2021, the Company evidenced a closing bid price of its ordinary shares at or greater than the $1.00 per share minimum requirement for the last 20 consecutive business days, from March 11, 2021 through April 8, 2021. Nasdaq stated that accordingly, Luokung has regained compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2), and Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

About Luokung Technology Corp.

It opened the trading session at $0.93, the shares rose to $1.19 and dropped to $0.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LKCO points out that the company has recorded 86.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -194.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.24M shares, LKCO reached to a volume of 7103169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LKCO stock

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.91. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -38.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4117, while it was recorded at 1.0290 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7836 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $4 million, or 3.90% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,117,617, which is approximately -25.897% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 301,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in LKCO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 3.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 295,672 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,486,337 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,121,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,903,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 253,795 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 7,101 shares during the same period.