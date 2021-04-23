Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is 10.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] loss -0.37% on the last trading session, reaching $80.98 price per share at the time. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Live Nation Entertainment Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Teleconference.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world’s leading live entertainment company, will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market hours on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of the company’s website at investors.livenationentertainment.com. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the “Financial Information” section of the website.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. represents 213.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.50 billion with the latest information. LYV stock price has been found in the range of $79.90 to $81.8887.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 3530496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $85.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $57, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.81, while it was recorded at 80.66 for the last single week of trading, and 66.63 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV.

An analysis of insider ownership at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $12,977 million, or 76.10% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,052,744, which is approximately -1.614% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in LYV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $873.41 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 3.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 25,495,281 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 22,422,155 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 112,329,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,246,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,841,653 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 8,694,258 shares during the same period.