JP Morgan lifts Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Phoenix New Media Limited [NYSE: FENG] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.73 during the day while it closed the day at $1.68. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Phoenix New Media Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Live Conference Call to be Held at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 15, 2021.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) (“Phoenix New Media”, “ifeng” or the “Company”), a leading new media company in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Phoenix New Media Limited stock has also gained 7.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FENG stock has inclined by 8.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 165.44% and gained 40.00% year-on date.

The market cap for FENG stock reached $120.79 million, with 72.79 million shares outstanding and 30.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, FENG reached a trading volume of 1073554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Phoenix New Media Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Phoenix New Media Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phoenix New Media Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FENG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

FENG stock trade performance evaluation

Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, FENG shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FENG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8218, while it was recorded at 1.5680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6530 for the last 200 days.

Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.60 and a Gross Margin at +53.73. Phoenix New Media Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.58.

Return on Total Capital for FENG is now -2.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.24. Additionally, FENG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Phoenix New Media Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phoenix New Media Limited posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FENG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phoenix New Media Limited go to 5.29%.

Phoenix New Media Limited [FENG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 23.50% of FENG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FENG stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 1,738,091, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.66% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 927,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 million in FENG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.37 million in FENG stock with ownership of nearly -28.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phoenix New Media Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Phoenix New Media Limited [NYSE:FENG] by around 2,545,854 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,220,208 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,094,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,860,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FENG stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,356,464 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 427,089 shares during the same period.