Jefferies slashes price target on Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] – find out why.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE: DQ] gained 14.30% on the last trading session, reaching $85.60 price per share at the time. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Daqo New Energy Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy,” the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 22, 2021.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.xjdqsolar.com/. Holders of the Company’s securities may request a hard copy of the Company’s annual report free of charge by contacting the Company by mail at:.

Daqo New Energy Corp. represents 356.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.73 billion with the latest information. DQ stock price has been found in the range of $76.71 to $86.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, DQ reached a trading volume of 5946826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DQ shares is $104.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Daqo New Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $200, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on DQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daqo New Energy Corp. is set at 6.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for DQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for DQ stock

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.53. With this latest performance, DQ shares gained by 14.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 806.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.20, while it was recorded at 73.35 for the last single week of trading, and 53.95 for the last 200 days.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.78 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.14.

Return on Total Capital for DQ is now 18.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.69. Additionally, DQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 227.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Daqo New Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Daqo New Energy Corp. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DQ.

An analysis of insider ownership at Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]

There are presently around $3,546 million, or 65.20% of DQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,850,452, which is approximately 519.404% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,603,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.48 million in DQ stocks shares; and NINETY ONE UK LTD, currently with $255.83 million in DQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Daqo New Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE:DQ] by around 20,365,194 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 29,606,464 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,545,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,426,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DQ stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,604,773 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,396,165 shares during the same period.