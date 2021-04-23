Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC] moved up 3.29: Why It’s Important

Horizon Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: HZAC] jumped around 0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.12 at the close of the session, up 3.29%. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Vivid Seats, A Leading Concert, Sports And Theater Ticket Marketplace, To Become A Publicly-Listed Company Via Merger With Horizon Acquisition Corporation.

Vivid Seats has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Horizon Acquisition Corporation (“Horizon”) (NYSE: HZAC).

Vivid Seats is a leading marketplace that utilizes its powerful technology platform to connect millions of fans with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation stock is now 1.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HZAC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.20 and lowest of $10.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.34, which means current price is +4.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 275.73K shares, HZAC reached a trading volume of 17739951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.16

How has HZAC stock performed recently?

Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, HZAC shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC]

45 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:HZAC] by around 22,216,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,216,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZAC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,216,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.