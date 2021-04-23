Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] Stock trading around $4.01 per share: What’s Next?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GSMG] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.01 at the close of the session, up 1.26%. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Glory Star Announces Signing of Cooperation Agreement With Beijing Minsheng Art Museum for NFT Applications.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Beijing Minsheng Art Museum to promote the application of non-fungible token (“NFT”) technologies for digital contents, as part of the Company’s efforts to enhance collaborations with industry partners for the further development and application of NFT technologies.

According to the Agreement, the Company will provide NFT technical services for minting and copyright protection of digital artworks and the collections controlled by Beijing Minsheng Art Museum and its partners. Both parties also plan to further explore the feasibility of minting joint NFT assets and participating in the trading of NFT artworks and other collectible digital works. In addition, Glory Star will be integrating a new category for cultural and art collections on the Company’s CHEERS e-Mall platform, which will provide a boost to the circulation and promotion of Chinese artworks.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stock is now 45.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GSMG Stock saw the intraday high of $4.86 and lowest of $3.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.20, which means current price is +59.76% above from all time high which was touched on 04/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 169.75K shares, GSMG reached a trading volume of 4925413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSMG in the course of the last twelve months was 30.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has GSMG stock performed recently?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, GSMG shares dropped by -0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.78 and a Gross Margin at +68.91. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.65.

Return on Total Capital for GSMG is now 16.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.43. Additionally, GSMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] managed to generate an average of $184,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.30% of GSMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSMG stocks are: BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 327,318, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 57.84% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 90,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in GSMG stocks shares; and YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.15 million in GSMG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GSMG] by around 339,055 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 98,417 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 61,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSMG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 339,055 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 91,840 shares during the same period.