GameStop Corp. [GME] gain 702.39% so far this year. What now?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] traded at a low on 04/22/21, posting a -4.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $151.17. The company report on April 19, 2021 that GameStop Announces Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) announced that George Sherman will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer on July 31, 2021, or earlier upon the appointment of a successor. The Board of Directors (the “Board”) thanks Mr. Sherman for his significant contributions since being appointed Chief Executive Officer in April 2019.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

As disclosed in GameStop’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2021, the Board has been evaluating executive leadership to ensure the Company has the right skills to meet changing business requirements. The Company’s Form 10-K also noted that the Board has retained a third-party firm to support its efforts. The Board’s Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee is leading a search to identify Chief Executive Officer candidates with the capabilities and experience to help accelerate the next phase of the Company’s transformation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4321178 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GameStop Corp. stands at 6.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.35%.

The market cap for GME stock reached $10.71 billion, with 65.30 million shares outstanding and 54.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.62M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 4321178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GameStop Corp. [GME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $40.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $29, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 1.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 23.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 168.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has GME stock performed recently?

GameStop Corp. [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 990.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2991.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.34, while it was recorded at 157.45 for the last single week of trading, and 54.49 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.75. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.22.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now -15.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.71. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$17,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for GameStop Corp. [GME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GameStop Corp. posted -1.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

Insider trade positions for GameStop Corp. [GME]

There are presently around $11,127 million, or 95.00% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,276,087, which is approximately -2.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,217,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in GME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $780.35 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly -2.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 16,096,222 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 19,450,362 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 38,060,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,606,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,157,209 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 8,122,417 shares during the same period.