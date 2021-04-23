Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Stock trading around $28.67 per share: What’s Next?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] loss -3.08% or -0.91 points to close at $28.67 with a heavy trading volume of 3617849 shares. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on May 4, 2021.

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its second quarter 2021 operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO; Greg Johnson, Executive Chairman; Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President – Global Advisory Services and Head of Global Distribution will lead a live teleconference at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions of a material nature. Access to the teleconference will be available via investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (833) 350-1245 in the U.S. and Canada or (236) 712-2205 internationally. A replay of the teleconference can also be accessed by calling (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. and Canada or (416) 621-4642 internationally using access code 3991013, after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2021 through May 11, 2021, or via investors.franklinresources.com. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.

It opened the trading session at $29.55, the shares rose to $29.58 and dropped to $28.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BEN points out that the company has recorded 24.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 3617849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $29.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BEN stock. On October 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BEN shares from 24 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.45.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.69, while it was recorded at 29.47 for the last single week of trading, and 24.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.25 and a Gross Margin at +66.68. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 9.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.15. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $66,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to 5.64%.

There are presently around $6,558 million, or 47.80% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,487,649, which is approximately 5.744% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 27,403,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $785.64 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $767.38 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -5.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 22,972,371 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 30,194,401 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 175,585,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,751,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,881,317 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 11,682,689 shares during the same period.