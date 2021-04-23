For Gold Resource Corporation [GORO], Analyst sees a rise to $6.50. What next?

Gold Resource Corporation [AMEX: GORO] loss -4.65% or -0.14 points to close at $2.87 with a heavy trading volume of 1464625 shares. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Gold Resource Corporation Reports Q1 2021 Production and Timing of Conference Call.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the “Company”) announced preliminary first quarter 2021 production results.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO, said “My first quarter at Gold Resource Corporation has reinforced my initial impressions of our Mexican Operations and the ability of the operations team to be nimble and disciplined operators. Gold production in the first quarter was as expected while silver and base metal production were modestly behind forecast as the team proactively addressed challenging ground conditions with a change in mine sequencing and the use of paste fill. We remain confident in our annual production guidance for gold equivalent ounces. Our Cash Costs after by-product credits and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce have declined significantly since year-end, due largely to a greater than 30% reduction in treatment charges. Our operations’ personnel continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic well with the safety and health of our employees, contractors and communities being our top priority.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.10, the shares rose to $3.11 and dropped to $2.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GORO points out that the company has recorded -4.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, GORO reached to a volume of 1464625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Gold Resource Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Gold Resource Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Reduce rating on GORO stock. On October 18, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for GORO shares from 22 to 17.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Resource Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GORO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for GORO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for GORO stock

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, GORO shares gained by 10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GORO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.48 and a Gross Margin at +8.41. Gold Resource Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.98.

Return on Total Capital for GORO is now -0.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, GORO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] managed to generate an average of -$575,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Gold Resource Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gold Resource Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GORO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]

There are presently around $81 million, or 39.40% of GORO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GORO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,731,038, which is approximately 3.213% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 3,822,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.97 million in GORO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.14 million in GORO stock with ownership of nearly 8.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gold Resource Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Resource Corporation [AMEX:GORO] by around 2,192,449 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 7,229,470 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,833,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,255,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GORO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 698,862 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,611,272 shares during the same period.