For FireEye Inc. [FEYE], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.11 at the close of the session, up 0.60%. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Mandiant Advantage Expands SaaS Platform with New Mandiant Automated Defense Module.

New SaaS capabilities leveraging Mandiant’s frontline intelligence and expertise target the challenges of the modern SOC.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, announced the expansion of its Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform now equipped with a powerful, multi-vendor XDR capability and introduced its newest module – Mandiant Automated Defense. Mandiant Automated Defense is the latest module available in the Mandiant Advantage platform, joining the Mandiant Threat Intelligence and Mandiant Security Validation modules.

FireEye Inc. stock is now -12.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FEYE Stock saw the intraday high of $20.72 and lowest of $19.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.53, which means current price is +12.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, FEYE reached a trading volume of 3425391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FireEye Inc. [FEYE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEYE shares is $22.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FireEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for FireEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on FEYE stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FEYE shares from 12.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FireEye Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for FEYE in the course of the last twelve months was 71.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has FEYE stock performed recently?

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, FEYE shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.95 for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.12, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 16.95 for the last 200 days.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FireEye Inc. [FEYE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. FireEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.04.

Return on Total Capital for FEYE is now -6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.87. Additionally, FEYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] managed to generate an average of -$60,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.FireEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FireEye Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FEYE.

Insider trade positions for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]

There are presently around $3,952 million, or 91.80% of FEYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,705,540, which is approximately 3.041% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 15,792,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.58 million in FEYE stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $292.34 million in FEYE stock with ownership of nearly -5.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FireEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE] by around 39,708,633 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 26,054,979 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 130,751,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,515,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEYE stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,117,700 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,319,177 shares during the same period.