Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] Stock trading around $8.25 per share: What’s Next?

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLXN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.68%. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Flexion Therapeutics Announces Preliminary First-Quarter 2021 Revenue and Provides Financial Guidance for 2021.

First-quarter ZILRETTA® net sales estimated to be approximately $24.6 million.

2021 full-year ZILRETTA net sales anticipated to be in the range of $120 million to $130 million and total operating expenses expected between $195 million to $205 million.

Over the last 12 months, FLXN stock dropped by -9.74%. The average equity rating for FLXN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $423.31 million, with 49.36 million shares outstanding and 46.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 891.77K shares, FLXN stock reached a trading volume of 1511924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on FLXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95.

FLXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.68. With this latest performance, FLXN shares dropped by -15.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 11.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flexion Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.73 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.91.

Return on Total Capital for FLXN is now -46.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.25. Additionally, FLXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] managed to generate an average of -$442,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

FLXN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. go to 20.00%.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $414 million, or 97.62% of FLXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLXN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,339,324, which is approximately 5.243% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 4,196,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.62 million in FLXN stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $33.9 million in FLXN stock with ownership of nearly 13.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLXN] by around 3,978,975 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 3,489,070 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 42,766,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,234,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLXN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,158,702 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,289,129 shares during the same period.