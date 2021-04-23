Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] is 45.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] traded at a high on 04/21/21, posting a 10.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.52. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Assertio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Full Year Net Product Sales of $93.5 Million; Full Year Pro-Forma Revenue of $119.2 Million in Line with Guidance.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Post Year-end Raised $45.3 Million in Cash, Net of Expenses, from Closing of Registered Direct Offerings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6059229 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Assertio Holdings Inc. stands at 11.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.65%.

The market cap for ASRT stock reached $98.99 million, with 173.45 million shares outstanding and 171.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.71M shares, ASRT reached a trading volume of 6059229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]?

Mizuho have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13.

How has ASRT stock performed recently?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, ASRT shares dropped by -40.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.30 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8377, while it was recorded at 0.4976 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7041 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

There are presently around $19 million, or 22.20% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 6,522,314, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,158,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 million in ASRT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.59 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly -12.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 2,472,070 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 12,200,917 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,582,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,255,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,006 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 6,201,731 shares during the same period.