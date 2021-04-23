Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] is -27.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Assembly Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ASMB] closed the trading session at $4.37 on 04/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.12, while the highest price level was $4.43. The company report on March 6, 2021 that Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), announced grants of stock options to three new employees to purchase an aggregate of 26,000 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $5.05 per share, the closing price of Assembly Bio’s common stock on March 1, 2021. The stock options were granted as material inducements to the new employees to accept the Company’s offers of employment.

The stock options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining three-fourths vesting in approximately equal monthly installments. The stock options are, in all cases, subject to the new employees’ continued service with Assembly Bio through the applicable vesting dates and to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the award agreements evidencing the stock options. None of the new employees are executive officers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.77 percent and weekly performance of 0.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -71.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, ASMB reached to a volume of 1067581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $30 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Assembly Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ASMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assembly Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, ASMB shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 11.39 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.89. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.57.

Return on Total Capital for ASMB is now -24.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.21. Additionally, ASMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] managed to generate an average of -$447,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assembly Biosciences Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assembly Biosciences Inc. go to 17.00%.

There are presently around $118 million, or 68.40% of ASMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASMB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,783,308, which is approximately 10.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,624,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.47 million in ASMB stocks shares; and SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P., currently with $9.73 million in ASMB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assembly Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Assembly Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ASMB] by around 11,370,159 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 14,743,521 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 978,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,092,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASMB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,418,249 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 10,927,883 shares during the same period.