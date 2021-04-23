Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] fell -22.98% so far this year. What now?

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.45%. The company report on April 22, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Arcimoto, Inc. (“Arcimoto” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between February 14, 2018 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 18, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, FUV stock rose by 533.55%. The one-year Arcimoto Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.2. The average equity rating for FUV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $354.20 million, with 32.96 million shares outstanding and 26.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, FUV stock reached a trading volume of 1296574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUV shares is $11.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arcimoto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcimoto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcimoto Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 161.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

FUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, FUV shares dropped by -34.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 533.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.64, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 11.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcimoto Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -800.25 and a Gross Margin at -321.88. Arcimoto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -832.63.

Return on Total Capital for FUV is now -52.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, FUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] managed to generate an average of -$136,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arcimoto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.00.

FUV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcimoto Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUV.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76 million, or 20.30% of FUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUV stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,764,719, which is approximately 364.153% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,059,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.79 million in FUV stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $6.31 million in FUV stock with ownership of nearly 2794.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcimoto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV] by around 4,673,389 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 765,372 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,993,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,432,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUV stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,260,370 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 690,019 shares during the same period.