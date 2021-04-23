Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] gain 18.97% so far this year. What now?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: AAU] closed the trading session at $0.56 on 04/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.49, while the highest price level was $0.60. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Almaden conducts IP geophysical program at Ixtaca.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to announce that it is conducting a surface induced polarisation geophysical (IP) program at the Ixtaca deposit, Mexico.

The work is designed to help define drill targets beneath the area of hydrothermal alteration called the Southeast Alteration (SE) zone and at depth beneath the Ixtaca deposit (“Ixtaca Deeps”). It is hoped that this geophysical survey, along with past survey results, will identify potential zones of veining like those in the Ixtaca deposit. The discovery drill hole in the original Ixtaca deposit area was planned in part based on high resistivity and chargeability results obtained in an earlier IP geophysical survey.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.97 percent and weekly performance of 9.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, AAU reached to a volume of 10246483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Almaden Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

AAU stock trade performance evaluation

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.07. With this latest performance, AAU shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6485, while it was recorded at 0.5037 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7366 for the last 200 days.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AAU is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.23. Additionally, AAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.88.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.30% of AAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAU stocks are: SPROTT INC. with ownership of 2,435,325, which is approximately 136.704% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 2,221,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 million in AAU stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.2 million in AAU stock with ownership of nearly -7.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Almaden Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:AAU] by around 3,989,151 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 4,257,141 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,506,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,739,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,370,043 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 4,180,040 shares during the same period.