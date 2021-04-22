Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Stock trading around $4.41 per share: What’s Next?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] jumped around 0.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.41 at the close of the session, up 15.14%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces the Acceptance of Two Posters at the Society of Biological Psychiatry 2021 Virtual Meeting.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, announced the acceptance and presentation details of two posters at the Society of Biological Psychiatry (SOBP) 2021 Virtual Meeting. The SOBP annual meeting is being held virtually from April 29 through May 1, 2021. A copy of the posters will be made available on the Zynerba corporate website at the time of presentations at http://zynerba.com/publications/.

Title: “Cannabidiol in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS): Proposed Mechanism of Action (MOA) Translates Into Meaningful Clinical Benefits [CONNECT-FX (ZYN2-CL-016)]”Submission ID: 3010113Session: Poster Session IPresentation Date: April 29, 2021.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 33.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZYNE Stock saw the intraday high of $4.52 and lowest of $3.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.00, which means current price is +36.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, ZYNE reached a trading volume of 3167195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has ZYNE stock performed recently?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares dropped by -13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -76.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,974,493 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

Insider trade positions for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

There are presently around $25 million, or 16.50% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,814,328, which is approximately 103.623% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,035,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.49 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 59.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 2,126,342 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,121,537 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,216,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,463,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,709 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 842,514 shares during the same period.