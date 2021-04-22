why Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. [WLMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.25

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. [AMEX: WLMS] price surged by 18.28 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Williams Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Begins 2021 Positioned for Growth, Strong Operating Results, and Further Debt Reduction.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), a construction and maintenance services company, reported its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

A sum of 3483484 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 94.53K shares. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. shares reached a high of $4.45 and dropped to a low of $4.17 until finishing in the latest session at $4.40.

The one-year WLMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.6. The average equity rating for WLMS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. [WLMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLMS shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLMS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

WLMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. [WLMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.18. With this latest performance, WLMS shares gained by 29.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 276.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. [WLMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. [WLMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.57. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.74.

Return on Total Capital for WLMS is now 13.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. [WLMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.18. Additionally, WLMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. [WLMS] managed to generate an average of $4,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.47.Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

WLMS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. [WLMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 50.50% of WLMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLMS stocks are: WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 6,351,906, which is approximately 0.093% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; WALTHAUSEN & CO., LLC, holding 401,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in WLMS stocks shares; and CAPWEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $99000.0 in WLMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. [AMEX:WLMS] by around 32,428 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 129,200 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,617,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,779,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLMS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,553 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.