why Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.08

Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE: DSX] gained 11.29% on the last trading session, reaching $3.55 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Naias.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that on March 16, 2021 it signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2006-built vessel “Naias”, with delivery to the buyer latest by July 30, 2021, for a sale price of US$11.25 million before commissions.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). As of, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.07 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Diana Shipping Inc. represents 86.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $330.29 million with the latest information. DSX stock price has been found in the range of $3.24 to $3.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, DSX reached a trading volume of 1933420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSX shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pareto have made an estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Diana Shipping Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DSX stock. On February 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DSX shares from 2.25 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diana Shipping Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for DSX stock

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.26. With this latest performance, DSX shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.37 and a Gross Margin at +16.13. Diana Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.06.

Return on Total Capital for DSX is now -0.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.07. Additionally, DSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] managed to generate an average of -$146,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Diana Shipping Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diana Shipping Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diana Shipping Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]

There are presently around $76 million, or 22.60% of DSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSX stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 6,331,923, which is approximately 5.783% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; HOSKING PARTNERS LLP, holding 5,724,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.32 million in DSX stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $11.3 million in DSX stock with ownership of nearly -8.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diana Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSX] by around 1,596,220 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,107,799 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,841,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,545,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 559,673 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 875,092 shares during the same period.