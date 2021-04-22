Wall Street Analyst Initiated Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -30.75% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -34.85%. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Syndax Announces Positive Interim Data Demonstrating Robust Clinical Activity in Phase 1 Portion of the AUGMENT-101 Trial of SNDX-5613 in Patients with Genetically-Defined Acute Leukemias.

– 48% overall response rate in patients with MLLr or NPM1c; 67% of responders achieved minimal residual disease-negative status -.

– Doses identified for advancement into Phase 2 -.

Over the last 12 months, SNDX stock rose by 22.45%. The one-year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.71. The average equity rating for SNDX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $665.36 million, with 46.09 million shares outstanding and 44.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 707.23K shares, SNDX stock reached a trading volume of 8132997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDX shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on SNDX stock. On May 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SNDX shares from 25 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 443.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00.

SNDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.85. With this latest performance, SNDX shares dropped by -41.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.44 for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.58, while it was recorded at 19.17 for the last single week of trading, and 19.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4708.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5080.03.

Return on Total Capital for SNDX is now -46.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.14. Additionally, SNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] managed to generate an average of -$1,792,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

SNDX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDX.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $624 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDX stocks are: AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,308,000, which is approximately 78.415% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 2,615,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.1 million in SNDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $31.14 million in SNDX stock with ownership of nearly 23.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDX] by around 17,456,030 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 5,180,387 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 23,876,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,512,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,372,036 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,055,764 shares during the same period.