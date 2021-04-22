Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sierra Metals Inc. [AMEX: SMTS] closed the trading session at $3.23 on 04/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.11, while the highest price level was $3.30. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Sierra Metals to Invest US$28 Million for an Iron Ore Processing Plant Expected to Produce Approximately 500,000 Tonnes Per Year of Magnetite Concentrate at the Bolivar Mine, Mexico.

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the investment by the Company of US$28 million for the construction of a magnetite processing plant including an initial expenditure of $5.2 million for early procurement and contracting on the project. The plant is expected to produce approximately 500,000 tonnes per year of 62% iron ore fines concentrate at the Company’s Bolivar Mine located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.71 percent and weekly performance of 8.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 101.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 532.66K shares, SMTS reached to a volume of 4928282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTS shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Sierra Metals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sierra Metals Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62.

SMTS stock trade performance evaluation

Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.39. With this latest performance, SMTS shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 336.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.88 for Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37 and a Gross Margin at +31.84. Sierra Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.61.

Return on Total Capital for SMTS is now 15.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.98. Additionally, SMTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] managed to generate an average of $23,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.