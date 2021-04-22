Wall Street Analyst Initiated Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX: LODE] price surged by 10.64 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Comstock Releases Shareholder Letter; Embarks on Transformational Green Shift with Climate Smart Mining and Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Projects.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) announced that its executive chairman and chief executive officer issued the following letter to Comstock’s shareholders in advance of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting.

Dear Shareholders:On behalf of our Board of Directors, employees and partners, we would like to thank all of you for participating in a pivotal, exciting and successful year. We have repositioned our assets by acquiring new technologies, launching new businesses, liquidating non-core and non-performing assets, and eliminating our debt. We have now positioned our existing platform for extraordinary growth and high-impact value creation with clean innovations, climate smart mining, and ESG driven projects.

A sum of 1189006 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.32M shares. Comstock Mining Inc. shares reached a high of $4.05 and dropped to a low of $3.46 until finishing in the latest session at $3.95.

Guru’s Opinion on Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for Comstock Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2012, representing the official price target for Comstock Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Mining Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LODE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 878.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

LODE Stock Performance Analysis:

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.62. With this latest performance, LODE shares dropped by -33.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 265.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 742.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LODE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.50, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comstock Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2714.06 and a Gross Margin at -1260.00. Comstock Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7403.06.

Return on Total Capital for LODE is now -17.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 49.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.36. Additionally, LODE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] managed to generate an average of $1,659,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Comstock Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 8.30% of LODE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LODE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 751,275, which is approximately -7.997% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VAN DEN BERG MANAGEMENT I, INC, holding 314,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 million in LODE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.98 million in LODE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX:LODE] by around 659,116 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 163,918 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,452,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,275,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LODE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 511,961 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,611 shares during the same period.