Wall Street Analyst Initiated Amcor plc [AMCR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] gained 0.67% or 0.08 points to close at $11.94 with a heavy trading volume of 4226139 shares. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Amcor to report Third Quarter 2021 Year to Date Results.

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its year to date results for the nine months ended 31 March 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 4 May 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 4 May 2021 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 5 May 2021. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:.

It opened the trading session at $11.85, the shares rose to $12.005 and dropped to $11.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMCR points out that the company has recorded 5.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, AMCR reached to a volume of 4226139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $11 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for AMCR stock

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.58, while it was recorded at 11.90 for the last single week of trading, and 11.28 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amcor plc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 7.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $6,685 million, or 37.80% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 107,754,819, which is approximately -1.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 84,261,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $660.32 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly -1.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

233 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 29,945,400 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 26,146,562 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 503,826,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,918,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,250,867 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,753,969 shares during the same period.