UBS Group AG [UBS] moved down -0.71: Why It’s Important

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.46 at the close of the session, down -0.71%. The company report on April 21, 2021 that UBS Private Wealth Management Adds Experienced Advisors to Kenwood, Ohio Office.

Team will advise family investment companies, foundations and nonprofit organizations.

UBS Private Wealth Management announced the addition of a new team in the Kenwood, Ohio office. Allen Zaring and Tim Bayer of the Families & Foundations Investment Group join UBS Private Wealth Management from J.P. Morgan Private Bank, bringing to the firm their deep experience serving sophisticated, multigenerational families and institutions.

UBS Group AG stock is now 10.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBS Stock saw the intraday high of $15.46 and lowest of $15.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.16, which means current price is +9.10% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, UBS reached a trading volume of 4030946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UBS Group AG [UBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $17.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 172.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.73.

How has UBS stock performed recently?

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.74, while it was recorded at 15.79 for the last single week of trading, and 13.70 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.45. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.34.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 376.54. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $86,015 per employee.

Earnings analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UBS Group AG posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 2.74%.

Insider trade positions for UBS Group AG [UBS]

There are presently around $20,228 million, or 51.33% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 171,136,814, which is approximately 19.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 160,829,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in UBS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.03 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly -5.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

203 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 146,202,088 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 104,235,401 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 1,057,944,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,308,381,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,633,667 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,140,599 shares during the same period.