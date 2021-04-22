Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] Is Currently 10.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] closed the trading session at $1.47 on 04/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $1.51. The company report on April 1, 2021 that TYME Announces Appointment of Dr. Jan M Van Tornout as Acting Chief Medical Officer.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), announced the appointment of Jan M Van Tornout, MD, MSc, as acting Chief Medical Officer, effective April 1, 2021. Dr. Van Tornout will provide leadership and direction for all medical and related preclinical programs in development. He will be replacing Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore. “On behalf of the board of directors, we truly appreciate Giuseppe’s many contributions towards advancing our programs and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” said Richie Cunningham, TYME’s CEO.

Dr. Van Tornout brings over 25 years of medical experience in academia and industry, including over 15 years of global drug development in pharmaceutical and biotech settings and encompassing preclinical, IND, FIH, phase II-IV, (s)NDA, BLA, safety, medical affairs, clinical operations and regulatory experience. He has led clinical management and oncology teams at Natera, INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb and Amgen. Dr. Van Tornout has also served as a medical strategy consultant for various biotech companies including Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Puma Biotechnology, Maverick Therapeutics, ERT, Huya Bioscience, and Gradalis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.49 percent and weekly performance of -5.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.03M shares, TYME reached to a volume of 1835182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

TYME stock trade performance evaluation

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, TYME shares dropped by -30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0044, while it was recorded at 1.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4226 for the last 200 days.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -172.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.01. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$1,222,253 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TYME.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 8.90% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,454,185, which is approximately 5.96% of the company’s market cap and around 28.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,615,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $3.2 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 1,171,853 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,971,464 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 10,986,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,129,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 149,377 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,025,767 shares during the same period.