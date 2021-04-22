Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] Stock trading around $1.98 per share: What’s Next?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] gained 10.61% on the last trading session, reaching $1.98 price per share at the time. The company report on April 18, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA, RTIX) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm.

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (“Surgalign” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRGA), formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX), on behalf of the Company’s long-term stockholders.

Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against Surgalign on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between March 7, 2016 and March 27, 2020. According to the complaint, during that time period Surgalign and certain senior executive officers made a series of false and/or misleading statements to investors concerning the Company’s revenue recognition practices. Specifically, the complaint details how “[a]t the heart of [Surgalign’s] revenue recognition manipulation was the practice of ‘revenue smoothing,’ through which the Company regularly shipped products to customers early so that management could hit quarterly revenue targets.”.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. represents 110.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $213.72 million with the latest information. SRGA stock price has been found in the range of $1.76 to $1.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, SRGA reached a trading volume of 1313155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, SRGA shares dropped by -19.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3542, while it was recorded at 1.8660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3160 for the last 200 days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.24 and a Gross Margin at +56.75. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.86.

Return on Total Capital for SRGA is now -51.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.65. Additionally, SRGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] managed to generate an average of -$985,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

There are presently around $93 million, or 50.40% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,423,408, which is approximately 2.755% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,920,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.74 million in SRGA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $9.72 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 0.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 5,873,069 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,959,559 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 38,229,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,061,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,258,003 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,382,012 shares during the same period.