RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Revenue clocked in at $585.70 million, down -66.52% YTD: What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.39%. The company report on April 14, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against RLX Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RLX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether RLX issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

The average equity rating for RLX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.78 billion, with 1.60 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.32M shares, RLX stock reached a trading volume of 4538024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.93.

RLX Stock Performance Analysis:

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.68 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.15, while it was recorded at 9.32 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into RLX Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.99. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.35.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 1.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.27. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 20,222 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,222 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.