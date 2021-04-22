Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Is Currently 11.59 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] gained 11.59% or 0.16 points to close at $1.54 with a heavy trading volume of 1443443 shares. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Phunware Releases Data SDK for Third-Party Mobile Applications to Reward Consumers with PhunCoin.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced that it has released its Data Software Development Kit (“SDK”) for Apple iOS and Google Android on GitHub so third-party mobile applications can reward consumers with PhunCoin for their data.

This important milestone, in support of the broader launch of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) blockchain-enabled Customer Data Platform, helps brands empower consumers to take control of and be compensated for their data. By integrating this lightweight SDK, any mobile application publisher can monetize and reward their audiences by signing them up to be compensated any time their data is purchased by brands.

It opened the trading session at $1.35, the shares rose to $1.54 and dropped to $1.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHUN points out that the company has recorded 96.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -156.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.96M shares, PHUN reached to a volume of 1443443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.94.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.94. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -24.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9431, while it was recorded at 1.4970 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3287 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.10% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,157,878, which is approximately 113.79% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 278,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in PHUN stocks shares; and STA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.38 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 11.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 933,627 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 768,696 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 461,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,163,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,575 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 648,561 shares during the same period.