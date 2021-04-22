Morgan Stanley lifts Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] price surged by 11.94 percent to reach at $1.17. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Yatsen Filed 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 21, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The annual report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.yatsenglobal.com and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Yatsen Holding Limited, 38F, Poly Midtown Plaza, No.23 East Xuanyue Street, Haizhu District, Guangzhou 510330, Guangdong Province, People’s Republic of China.

A sum of 5357590 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.90M shares. Yatsen Holding Limited shares reached a high of $11.50 and dropped to a low of $9.7905 until finishing in the latest session at $10.97.

Guru’s Opinion on Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.19.

YSG Stock Performance Analysis:

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.50, while it was recorded at 10.17 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Yatsen Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.26 and a Gross Margin at +64.28. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.37.

Return on Total Capital for YSG is now -58.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.70. Additionally, YSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] Insider Position Details

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 94,058,764 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,058,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,058,764 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.