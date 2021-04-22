Market cap of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] reaches 14.83B – now what?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] closed the trading session at $44.99 on 04/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.23, while the highest price level was $45.025. The company report on February 26, 2021 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75091.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.90 percent and weekly performance of -1.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, PAGS reached to a volume of 4309208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $62.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $70, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PAGS stock. On September 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PAGS shares from 47 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 147.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

PAGS stock trade performance evaluation

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, PAGS shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.98 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.66, while it was recorded at 45.20 for the last single week of trading, and 45.85 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.87 and a Gross Margin at +15.84. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.65.

Return on Total Capital for PAGS is now -4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.00. Additionally, PAGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 6.84%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,726 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,137,666, which is approximately -5.968% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 20,328,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $914.57 million in PAGS stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $693.37 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 19,215,944 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 16,155,838 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 158,571,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,943,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,203,079 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,889,106 shares during the same period.