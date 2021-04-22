Market cap of IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] reaches 59.28M – now what?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX: ITP] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.52 at the close of the session, up 6.23%. The company report on April 20, 2021 that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Completes Fundamental Constructions on Its Third Tissue Paper Production Line.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ITP) (“ITP” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, announced the Company has completed fundamental constructions on its new tissue paper production line (the “PM10”) and is working on the installation of affiliated equipment.

“Amid robust domestic market demand for tissue paper products and improved production efficiency, we will continue to expanding our capacity as we expect to see strong growth from tissue paper business segment that will greatly boost our overall performance,” said Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IT Tech Packaging.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. stock is now -6.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.54 and lowest of $0.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.45, which means current price is +11.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.20M shares, ITP reached a trading volume of 5675806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for IT Tech Packaging Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has ITP stock performed recently?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.69. With this latest performance, ITP shares dropped by -30.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.66 for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7628, while it was recorded at 0.5109 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6345 for the last 200 days.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.40 and a Gross Margin at +5.65. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for ITP is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.46. Additionally, ITP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] managed to generate an average of -$16,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IT Tech Packaging Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of ITP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 548,250, which is approximately 36.022% of the company’s market cap and around 4.77% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 156,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in ITP stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $76000.0 in ITP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IT Tech Packaging Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX:ITP] by around 321,785 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 631,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 953,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,757 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.